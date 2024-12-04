Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Dec. 5 AUTO RACING 4:25 a.m. (Friday) ESPN2 — Formula…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Dec. 5

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NHLN — Zurich at Berlin

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Virginia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Mississippi at NC State

SECN — Boston College at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Clemson

9 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Stanford at LSU

ESPNU — Alabama at California

SECN — SMU at Missouri

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Green Bay at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth

_____

