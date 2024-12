Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Dec. 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m. ESPN — The GameAbove…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Dec. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The GameAbove Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, Detroit

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Rate Bowl: Rutgers vs. Kansas St., Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN — The 68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas St. vs. Bowling Green, Mobile, Ala.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Group B, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Switzerland, Group B, Toronto

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL League One: Blackpool vs. Wrexham

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

TENNIS

9 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Spain v. Kazakhstan

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup: China v. Brazil

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup: China v. Brazil

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.