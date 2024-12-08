Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Baylor
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Championship
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Toronto
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at Dallas
ESPN — Cincinnati at Dallas
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United
_____
