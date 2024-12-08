Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Minnesota…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Baylor

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Championship

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Dallas

ESPN — Cincinnati at Dallas

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.