Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
BTN — Columbia at Rutgers
7 p.m.
BTN — New Hampshire at Iowa
CBSSN — Cincinnati at Kansas St.
SECN — Presbyterian at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland at Arkansas
9 p.m.
BTN — Southern U. at Nebraska
CBSSN — Iowa St. at Colorado
SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Toronto
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Latvia, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Washington
10 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Detroit at San Francisco
ESPN — Detroit at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Florida
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.