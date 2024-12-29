Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. BTN — W.…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Dec. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Columbia at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — New Hampshire at Iowa

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Kansas St.

SECN — Presbyterian at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Southern U. at Nebraska

CBSSN — Iowa St. at Colorado

SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Latvia, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Washington

10 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at San Francisco

ESPN — Detroit at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Florida

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

