Sports on TV for Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

Monday, Dec. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Columbia at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — New Hampshire at Iowa

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Southern U. at Nebraska

CBSSN — Iowa St. at Colorado

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Latvia, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Washington

10 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Florida

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

Tuesday, Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Brown at Kentucky

PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Xavier

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at BYU

ESPNU — UAB at North Texas

PEACOCK — St. John’s at Creighton

6 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Illinois

3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington, El Paso, Texas

3 p.m.

ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Kinder’s Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU, Houston

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland, Group B, Toronto

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czechia, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

TRUTV — St. Louis at Chicago (DataCast)

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

Wednesday, Jan. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at UCLA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta

5 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

Thursday, Jan. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Liberty

ESPN2 — Memphis at FAU

ESPNU — Radford at High Point

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Penn St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Indiana

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at S. Dakota St.

ESPNU — W. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Washington

10 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Mississippi, Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, First Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Minnesota

TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Golden State (DataCast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals

Friday, Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Bowling Green

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Temple

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Georgetown

FOX — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas St., Dallas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Second Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Florida

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

Saturday, Jan. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — ESPN Florida at Kentucky

NOON

CBS — North Carolina at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

CW — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Boston College at Georgia Tech

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

USA — Dayton at George Washington

1 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee

2 p.m.

CBS — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at UAB

FOX — UCLA at Nebraska

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

USA — George Mason at Rhode Island

2:15 p.m.

CW — Duke at SMU

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.

CBSSN — Kansas St. at TCU

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU

6 p.m.

CBSSN — MTSU at Liberty

ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane

6:30 p.m.

ESN2 — Stanford at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley

ESPNU — Delaware St. at Howard

FOX — Michigan at Southern Cal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Clemson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UCLA at Indiana

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at MTSU

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resort: Buffalo vs. Liberty, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-WTA Singles Final

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

Sunday, Jan. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Eastern Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

NBC — Providence at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Murray St. at Drake

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Washington

PEACOCK — Maryland at Oregon

5 p.m.

ESPN — North Texas at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Tennessee

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at Iowa St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Rutgers

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Maine

NFL

TBA

TBA — Carolina at Atlanta, Washington at Dallas, Kansas City at Denver, Minnesota at Detroit, Chicago at Green Bay, Houston at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, Seattle at L.A. Rams, Buffalo at New England, Miami at N.Y. Jets, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Arizona, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

