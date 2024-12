Sports on TV for Dec. 16 – 22

Adv14 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 16 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ESPN2 —…

Adv14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 16

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Minnesota

ESPN — Chicago at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth

_____

Tuesday, Dec. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oakland at Michigan St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall vs. LSU, Uncasville, Conn.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: West Virginia vs. Memphis, Frisco, Texas

GOLF

6 p.m.

TBS — The Crypto.com Showdown: Koepka/DeChambeau vs. McIlroy/Scheffler, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

TNT — The Crypto.com Showdown: Koepka/DeChambeau vs. McIlroy/Scheffler, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

TRUTV — The Crypto.com Showdown: Koepka/DeChambeau vs. McIlroy/Scheffler, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Championship

_____

Wednesday, Dec. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

11 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. James Madison, Boca Raton, Fla.

ESPN2 — The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. James Madison, Boca Raton, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Canyon, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Art of Sport L.A. Bowl: California vs. UNLV, Los Angeles

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Detroit

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Detroit (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Minnesota

_____

Thursday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Alabama St., Uncasville, Conn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Delaware St. vs. Grambling St., Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston St., New Orleans

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Orlando

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Orlando (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Minnesota

TRUTV — New York at Minnesota (DataCast)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPNU — TBD

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBD

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at L.A. Chargers

_____

Friday, Dec. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Norfolk St., Uncasville, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Delaware St. vs. Alabama St., Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at Providence

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Dayton vs. Cincinnati, Cincinnati

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — The StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Jacksonville St. vs. Ohio, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. Tulane, Tampa, Fla.

8:10 p.m.

ABC — CFP First Round: Indiana at Notre Dame

ESPN — CFP First Round: Indiana at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — CFP First Round: Indiana at Notre Dame

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — TBD

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich

_____

Saturday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CW — SMU at Boston College

ESPN — Maryland vs. Syracuse, New York

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — Princeton vs. Rutgers, Newark, N.J.

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi St. at Memphis

2 p.m.

CW — Louisville at Florida St.

FS1 — FAU at Michigan St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson

3 p.m.

CBS — UCLA vs. North Carolina, New York

4 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn vs. Purdue, Birmingham, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. vs. Kentucky, New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Duke at South Florida

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Louisville at Memphis

8 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — FCS Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

TBS — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St.

TNT — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St.

TRUTV — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St. (DataCast)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Division II Tournament: TBD, Championship, McKinney, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

4 p.m.

TBS — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas

TNT — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas

TRUTV — CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas (DataCast)

8:10 p.m.

ABC — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

ESPN — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

ESPNU — CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

_____

Sunday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPN — Brown at Kansas

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Philadelphia at Washington, Arizona at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Las Vegas, San Francisco at Miami

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SNOWBOARDING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

_____

