NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (52½) Green Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (52½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 12½ (45½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 1½ 3½ (39½) Jacksonville at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½) Atlanta at MIAMI 5½ 5½ (44½) NY Jets at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (43½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 3½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (44½) Seattle Buffalo 3½ 3½ (49½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (42½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ 4½ (57½) Western Kentucky at BOISE STATE 4½ 3½ (57½) UNLV Tulane 3½ 5½ (45½) at ARMY

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 1½ (43½) Ohio at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (49½) Iowa State at TEXAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Georgia at LOUISIANA 3½ 5½ (57½) Marshall at OREGON 3½ 3½ (50½) Penn State at SMU 1½ 2½ (55½) Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 14

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 9½ 11½ (60½) Western Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 4½ 2½ (57½) Memphis

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 3 (209½) at PHILADELPHIA at BOSTON 6½ (231) Milwaukee at ATLANTA 1½ (232) LA Lakers Sacramento 2½ (227) at SAN ANTONIO at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Indiana at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Utah at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BRYANT 4½ Brown at DUQUESNE 3½ Delaware at NIAGARA 1½ Siena Iona 1½ at SACRED HEART at KENT STATE 12½ Portland at MARIST 4½ Mount St. Mary’s Kennesaw State 1½ at GEORGIA STATE at DAVIDSON 14½ Charleston Southern Quinnipiac 1½ at RIDER at SAINT PETER’S 9½ Manhattan Merrimack 6½ at CANISIUS at INDIANA 17½ Miami (OH) at WEST VIRGINIA 8½ Georgetown at UAB 23½ Prairie View A&M North Texas 3½ at HIGH POINT Illinois 3½ at NORTHWESTERN

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -150 Washington +125 at NEW JERSEY -255 Seattle +205 at N.Y RANGERS -188 Pittsburgh +155 Minnesota -194 at ANAHEIM +160 at VANCOUVER -240 Columbus +195 at VEGAS OFF Dallas OFF

