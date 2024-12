NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 5½ 4½ (42½) at NEW ENGLAND at CINCINNATI 3 3 (49½)…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 5½ 4½ (42½) at NEW ENGLAND at CINCINNATI 3 3 (49½) Denver at LA RAMS 3½ 6½ (47½) Arizona

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 1½ 1½ (39½) Tennessee Indianapolis 6½ 7½ (40½) at NY GIANTS at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (47½) Carolina at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 7 (38½) Dallas Las Vegas 2½ 1½ (37½) at NEW ORLEANS at BUFFALO 9½ 9½ (46½) NY Jets Miami 3½ 6½ (37½) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (48½) Green Bay at WASHINGTON 4½ 4½ (46½) Atlanta

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO

College Football

Saturday

Fenway Bowl

Boston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG North Carolina 4½ 2½ (52½) UConn

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, N.Y.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Nebraska 6½ 3½ (46½) Boston College

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG TCU 10½ 9½ (59½) Louisiana

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 1½ 4½ (57½) Iowa State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (OH) 3½ 2½ (40½) Colorado State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NC State 6½ 7½ (59½) East Carolina

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Colorado 3½ 3½ (54½) BYU

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 14½ 14½ (43½) Louisiana Tech

Monday

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Missouri 1½ 2½ (40½) Iowa

Tuesday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 13½ 12½ (43½) Michigan

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 4½ 2½ (49½) Washington

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Carolina 10½ 10½ (48½) Illinois

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baylor 2½ 3½ (58½) LSU

Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 10½ 10½ (52½) Boise State

Wednesday

Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 13½ 13½ (51½) Arizona State

Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 1½ 2½ (55½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 1½ 1½ (44½) Notre Dame

Thursday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 12½ 17½ (51½) Duke

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 13½ (63½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 7½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 1½ (226) Miami Oklahoma City 12½ (217½) at CHARLOTTE New York 12½ (228½) at WASHINGTON Milwaukee 2½ (228½) at CHICAGO at GOLDEN STATE 6½ (219) Phoenix at DENVER 5½ (228½) Detroit Philadelphia 6½ (222½) at UTAH Dallas 4½ (224½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 2½ (222½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOUISVILLE 19½ Eastern Kentucky at GEORGETOWN 28½ Coppin State at MARYLAND 41½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 19½ Delaware State at GEORGE MASON 16½ Mount St. Mary’s at GEORGIA TECH 21½ Alabama A&M at N.C. A&T 1½ North Carolina Central at MEMPHIS 1½ Ole Miss at DEPAUL 16½ Loyola (MD) at GEORGIA STATE 1½ Mercer at SYRACUSE 13½ Bucknell at DAVIDSON 14½ Eastern Michigan at COLORADO STATE 1½ New Mexico at BOSTON COLLEGE 14½ Fairleigh Dickinson at COLUMBIA 10½ Fairfield Nevada 7½ at WYOMING at TEXAS A&M 23½ Abilene Christian Gonzaga 4½ at UCLA at HAMPTON 4½ Howard at MCNEESE 23½ New Orleans Boise State 9½ at SAN JOSE STATE at RICHMOND 2½ FGCU at ST. JOHN’S 24½ Delaware at SAN DIEGO STATE 4½ Utah State at GRAND CANYON 16½ San Diego at ELON 5½ Marshall at SANTA CLARA 15½ Pepperdine at CAL BAPTIST 14½ Jackson State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 22½ Pacific Washington State 12½ at PORTLAND at UNLV 16½ Fresno State at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Loyola Marymount

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -330 Montreal +260 at VANCOUVER -125 Seattle +104 Edmonton -137 at LOS ANGELES +114 Philadelphia -164 at ANAHEIM +136 at BOSTON -215 Columbus +176 at CAROLINA -134 New Jersey +112 at TORONTO -118 Washington -102 at WINNIPEG -162 Ottawa +134 at TAMPA BAY -162 N.Y Rangers +134 at N.Y ISLANDERS -142 Pittsburgh +118 Calgary -154 at SAN JOSE +128

