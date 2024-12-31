All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|25
|18
|4
|3
|0
|39
|91
|58
|Peoria
|24
|16
|4
|2
|2
|36
|97
|55
|Fayetteville
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|81
|83
|Knoxville
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|79
|80
|Roanoke
|21
|13
|6
|1
|1
|28
|77
|67
|Birmingham
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|71
|74
|Evansville
|27
|10
|13
|2
|2
|24
|71
|84
|Quad City
|25
|10
|13
|1
|1
|22
|76
|92
|Macon
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|64
|77
|Pensacola
|25
|6
|16
|1
|2
|15
|60
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3
Macon 4, Pensacola 3
Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 5
Peoria 5, Quad City 2
Huntsville 5, Evansville 1
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
