All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 24 17 4 3 0 37 86 57 Peoria 23 15 4 2 2 34 92 53 Fayetteville 24 14 9 1 0 29 75 78 Knoxville 24 13 9 1 1 28 73 77 Roanoke 20 13 6 1 0 27 72 61 Birmingham 22 11 8 2 1 25 68 68 Evansville 26 10 12 2 2 24 70 79 Quad City 24 10 12 1 1 22 74 87 Macon 23 8 13 2 0 18 60 74 Pensacola 24 6 15 1 2 15 57 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

