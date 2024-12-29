All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 24 17 4 3 0 37 86 57…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 24 17 4 3 0 37 86 57 Peoria 23 15 4 2 2 34 92 53 Fayetteville 24 14 9 1 0 29 75 78 Knoxville 24 13 9 1 1 28 73 77 Roanoke 20 13 6 1 0 27 72 61 Birmingham 22 11 8 2 1 25 68 68 Evansville 26 10 12 2 2 24 70 79 Quad City 24 10 12 1 1 22 74 87 Macon 23 8 13 2 0 18 60 74 Pensacola 24 6 15 1 2 15 57 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 0

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 4

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.