All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|24
|17
|4
|3
|0
|37
|86
|57
|Peoria
|23
|15
|4
|2
|2
|34
|92
|53
|Fayetteville
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|75
|78
|Knoxville
|24
|13
|9
|1
|1
|28
|73
|77
|Roanoke
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|72
|61
|Birmingham
|22
|11
|8
|2
|1
|25
|68
|68
|Evansville
|26
|10
|12
|2
|2
|24
|70
|79
|Quad City
|24
|10
|12
|1
|1
|22
|74
|87
|Macon
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|60
|74
|Pensacola
|24
|6
|15
|1
|2
|15
|57
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 0
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 4
Birmingham 3, Macon 2
Peoria 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 2
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
