All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 23 16 4 3 0 35 82 57 Peoria 22 14 4 2 2 32 88 51 Fayetteville 23 14 8 1 0 29 75 74 Knoxville 23 13 8 1 1 28 69 72 Roanoke 19 12 6 1 0 25 67 57 Evansville 25 10 11 2 2 24 68 75 Birmingham 21 10 8 2 1 23 65 66 Quad City 23 9 12 1 1 20 70 85 Macon 22 8 12 2 0 18 58 71 Pensacola 23 6 14 1 2 15 55 89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 3, Peoria 2

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Fayetteville 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Peoria 6, Birmingham 3

Evansville 6, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

