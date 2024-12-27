All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|23
|16
|4
|3
|0
|35
|82
|57
|Peoria
|22
|14
|4
|2
|2
|32
|88
|51
|Fayetteville
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|75
|74
|Knoxville
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|69
|72
|Roanoke
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|67
|57
|Evansville
|25
|10
|11
|2
|2
|24
|68
|75
|Birmingham
|21
|10
|8
|2
|1
|23
|65
|66
|Quad City
|23
|9
|12
|1
|1
|20
|70
|85
|Macon
|22
|8
|12
|2
|0
|18
|58
|71
|Pensacola
|23
|6
|14
|1
|2
|15
|55
|89
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 4
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 3, Peoria 2
Pensacola 4, Macon 3
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 7, Fayetteville 2
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3
Peoria 6, Birmingham 3
Evansville 6, Quad City 1
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
