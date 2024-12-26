All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 22 16 4 2 0 34 79 53…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 22 16 4 2 0 34 79 53 Peoria 21 13 4 2 2 30 82 48 Fayetteville 22 14 7 1 0 29 73 67 Knoxville 22 12 8 1 1 26 62 70 Roanoke 18 11 6 1 0 23 63 54 Birmingham 20 10 7 2 1 23 62 60 Evansville 24 9 11 2 2 22 62 74 Quad City 22 9 11 1 1 20 69 79 Macon 21 7 12 2 0 16 55 69 Pensacola 22 6 14 1 1 14 53 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 3, Peoria 2

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

