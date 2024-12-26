All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|22
|16
|4
|2
|0
|34
|79
|53
|Peoria
|21
|13
|4
|2
|2
|30
|82
|48
|Fayetteville
|22
|14
|7
|1
|0
|29
|73
|67
|Knoxville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|62
|70
|Roanoke
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|63
|54
|Birmingham
|20
|10
|7
|2
|1
|23
|62
|60
|Evansville
|24
|9
|11
|2
|2
|22
|62
|74
|Quad City
|22
|9
|11
|1
|1
|20
|69
|79
|Macon
|21
|7
|12
|2
|0
|16
|55
|69
|Pensacola
|22
|6
|14
|1
|1
|14
|53
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 4
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 3, Peoria 2
Pensacola 4, Macon 3
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.