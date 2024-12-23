All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 16 3 2 0 34 78 50…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 16 3 2 0 34 78 50 Peoria 20 13 4 2 1 29 80 45 Fayetteville 21 13 7 1 0 27 68 63 Knoxville 21 12 8 1 0 25 58 65 Roanoke 17 10 6 1 0 21 60 53 Birmingham 19 9 7 2 1 21 59 58 Quad City 21 9 10 1 1 20 68 76 Evansville 23 8 11 2 2 20 59 73 Macon 20 7 12 1 0 15 52 65 Pensacola 21 5 14 1 1 12 49 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.