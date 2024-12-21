All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|21
|16
|3
|2
|0
|34
|78
|50
|Peoria
|20
|13
|4
|2
|1
|29
|80
|45
|Fayetteville
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|68
|63
|Knoxville
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|58
|65
|Roanoke
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|60
|53
|Birmingham
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|59
|58
|Quad City
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|68
|76
|Evansville
|23
|8
|11
|2
|2
|20
|59
|73
|Macon
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|52
|65
|Pensacola
|21
|5
|14
|1
|1
|12
|49
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 1
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 4
Evansville 6, Roanoke 2
Quad City 7, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Macon 5, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 4, Evansville 3
Roanoke 4, Birmingham 0
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.