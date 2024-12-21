All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 16 3 2 0 34 78 50…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 16 3 2 0 34 78 50 Peoria 20 13 4 2 1 29 80 45 Fayetteville 21 13 7 1 0 27 68 63 Knoxville 21 12 8 1 0 25 58 65 Roanoke 17 10 6 1 0 21 60 53 Birmingham 19 9 7 2 1 21 59 58 Quad City 21 9 10 1 1 20 68 76 Evansville 23 8 11 2 2 20 59 73 Macon 20 7 12 1 0 15 52 65 Pensacola 21 5 14 1 1 12 49 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 1

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 4

Evansville 6, Roanoke 2

Quad City 7, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3

Roanoke 4, Birmingham 0

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

