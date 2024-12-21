All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|20
|16
|2
|2
|0
|34
|76
|47
|Peoria
|19
|13
|4
|2
|0
|28
|77
|41
|Fayetteville
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|66
|58
|Knoxville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|54
|62
|Birmingham
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|59
|54
|Roanoke
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|56
|53
|Evansville
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|56
|69
|Quad City
|20
|8
|10
|1
|1
|18
|64
|73
|Macon
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|47
|63
|Pensacola
|20
|4
|14
|1
|1
|10
|46
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 6, Evansville 0
Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 1
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 4
Evansville 6, Roanoke 2
Quad City 7, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
