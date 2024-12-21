Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 21, 2024, 12:16 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 16 2 2 0 34 76 47
Peoria 19 13 4 2 0 28 77 41
Fayetteville 20 13 6 1 0 27 66 58
Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 54 62
Birmingham 18 9 6 2 1 21 59 54
Roanoke 16 9 6 1 0 19 56 53
Evansville 22 8 11 2 1 19 56 69
Quad City 20 8 10 1 1 18 64 73
Macon 19 6 12 1 0 13 47 63
Pensacola 20 4 14 1 1 10 46 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 1

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 4

Evansville 6, Roanoke 2

Quad City 7, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up