All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 19 15 2 2 0 32 71 43 Peoria 17 12 3 2 0 26 67 34 Fayetteville 19 12 6 1 0 25 63 57 Birmingham 16 9 4 2 1 21 56 47 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 47 Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 47 59 Evansville 20 7 10 2 1 17 50 61 Quad City 19 7 10 1 1 16 57 69 Macon 18 6 11 1 0 13 46 60 Pensacola 19 4 14 1 0 9 42 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

