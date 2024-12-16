All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|19
|15
|2
|2
|0
|32
|71
|43
|Peoria
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|67
|34
|Fayetteville
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|63
|57
|Birmingham
|16
|9
|4
|2
|1
|21
|56
|47
|Roanoke
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|54
|47
|Knoxville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|47
|59
|Evansville
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|50
|61
|Quad City
|19
|7
|10
|1
|1
|16
|57
|69
|Macon
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|46
|60
|Pensacola
|19
|4
|14
|1
|0
|9
|42
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 5, Macon 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Evansville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.