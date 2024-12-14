All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 18 14 2 2 0 30 66 41…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 18 14 2 2 0 30 66 41 Fayetteville 18 12 5 1 0 25 61 52 Peoria 15 10 3 2 0 22 57 31 Birmingham 15 9 3 2 1 21 54 43 Knoxville 17 9 7 1 0 19 44 55 Roanoke 14 8 5 1 0 17 50 44 Evansville 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 59 Quad City 18 6 10 1 1 14 52 69 Macon 16 6 9 1 0 13 43 50 Pensacola 18 4 13 1 0 9 42 71

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Peoria 3, Macon 2

Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 3

Quad City 5, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

