All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|18
|14
|2
|2
|0
|30
|66
|41
|Fayetteville
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|61
|52
|Peoria
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|57
|31
|Birmingham
|15
|9
|3
|2
|1
|21
|54
|43
|Knoxville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|44
|55
|Roanoke
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|50
|44
|Evansville
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|46
|59
|Quad City
|18
|6
|10
|1
|1
|14
|52
|69
|Macon
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|43
|50
|Pensacola
|18
|4
|13
|1
|0
|9
|42
|71
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Peoria 3, Macon 2
Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 3
Quad City 5, Pensacola 1
Saturday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
