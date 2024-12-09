All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|60
|38
|Fayetteville
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|58
|46
|Birmingham
|15
|9
|3
|2
|1
|21
|54
|43
|Peoria
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|54
|29
|Knoxville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|44
|55
|Roanoke
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|50
|44
|Evansville
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|46
|59
|Macon
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|41
|47
|Quad City
|17
|5
|10
|1
|1
|12
|47
|68
|Pensacola
|17
|4
|12
|1
|0
|9
|41
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
