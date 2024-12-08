All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 38…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 38 Fayetteville 16 11 4 1 0 23 54 43 Birmingham 15 9 3 2 1 21 54 43 Peoria 14 9 3 2 0 20 54 29 Knoxville 17 9 7 1 0 19 44 55 Roanoke 14 8 5 1 0 17 50 44 Evansville 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 59 Macon 15 6 8 1 0 13 41 47 Quad City 16 5 9 1 1 12 44 64 Pensacola 17 4 12 1 0 9 41 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 3

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 3, Evansville 2

Macon 2, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 3

Huntsville 4, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

