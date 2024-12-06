All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 11 2 2 0 24 53 33…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 11 2 2 0 24 53 33 Fayetteville 15 10 4 1 0 21 50 40 Peoria 13 9 2 2 0 20 52 26 Birmingham 14 8 3 2 1 19 51 41 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 43 50 Roanoke 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 43 Evansville 17 6 8 2 1 15 41 52 Quad City 15 5 8 1 1 12 41 60 Macon 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 46 Pensacola 16 4 11 1 0 9 40 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Evansville 2

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 3

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.