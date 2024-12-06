All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|15
|11
|2
|2
|0
|24
|53
|33
|Fayetteville
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|50
|40
|Peoria
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|52
|26
|Birmingham
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|51
|41
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|43
|50
|Roanoke
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|43
|Evansville
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|41
|52
|Quad City
|15
|5
|8
|1
|1
|12
|41
|60
|Macon
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Pensacola
|16
|4
|11
|1
|0
|9
|40
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Evansville 2
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 1
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 3
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.