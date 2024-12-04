All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|48
|31
|Peoria
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|52
|26
|Fayetteville
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|46
|37
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|43
|50
|Birmingham
|13
|7
|3
|2
|1
|17
|48
|40
|Roanoke
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|43
|Evansville
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|39
|47
|Macon
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Quad City
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|38
|56
|Pensacola
|15
|4
|10
|1
|0
|9
|39
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.