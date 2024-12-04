All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 10 2 2 0 22 48 31…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 10 2 2 0 22 48 31 Peoria 13 9 2 2 0 20 52 26 Fayetteville 14 9 4 1 0 19 46 37 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 43 50 Birmingham 13 7 3 2 1 17 48 40 Roanoke 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 43 Evansville 16 6 7 2 1 15 39 47 Macon 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 46 Quad City 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 56 Pensacola 15 4 10 1 0 9 39 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.