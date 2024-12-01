All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 10 2 2 0 22 48 31…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 10 2 2 0 22 48 31 Peoria 13 9 2 2 0 20 52 26 Fayetteville 14 9 4 1 0 19 46 37 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 43 50 Birmingham 13 7 3 2 1 17 48 40 Roanoke 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 43 Evansville 16 6 7 2 1 15 39 47 Macon 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 46 Quad City 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 56 Pensacola 15 4 10 1 0 9 39 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Peoria 5, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

