All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|48
|31
|Peoria
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|52
|26
|Fayetteville
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|46
|37
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|43
|50
|Birmingham
|13
|7
|3
|2
|1
|17
|48
|40
|Roanoke
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|43
|Evansville
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|39
|47
|Macon
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Quad City
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|38
|56
|Pensacola
|15
|4
|10
|1
|0
|9
|39
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Evansville 3
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3
Peoria 5, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
