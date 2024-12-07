Scheifele scores as the Jets beat the Blackhawks 4-2 in Sorensen’s first game

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Scheifele snapped a third-period tie and Kyle Connor had two assists, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat…

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Scheifele snapped a third-period tie and Kyle Connor had two assists, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 4-2 on Saturday in the first game for interim Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen.

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist as the Jets picked up their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Nino Niederreiter and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves.

Sorensen was promoted from the team’s top minor league affiliate when Luke Richardson was fired on Thursday.

Alex Vlasic scored for the second straight game for Chicago, which has dropped five in a row. Alec Martinez added his first goal of the season.

The Blackhawks had a 2-1 lead before Niederreiter converted a backhander 13:10 into the second, beating Arvid Soderblom. It was Niederreiter’s 10th of the season.

Soderblom entered 11 minutes into the game when Petr Mrazek appeared to aggravate a right groin pull.

Appleton had an empty-net goal with 1:41 to play.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg outplayed Chicago in the final 30 minutes, not only in shots but in puck possession.

Blackhawks: Chicago played with more pace but it still struggled to get the puck to the net. They had only 14 shots on goal.

Key moment

Scheifele beat Jason Dickinson on the face-off that led to Winnipeg’s go-ahead goal. He slid the puck to Connor, then raced to the net for the rebound at 10:18.

Key stat

Blackhawks coaches, interim or full-time, are 6-7-1 in their first game behind the bench since the beginning of the 1995-96 season. Richardson lost his debut at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Up next

The Jets begin a four-game homestand against Columbus on Sunday. The Blackhawks are in New York on Monday night to play the Rangers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.