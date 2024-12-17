Royals agree with RHP Kyle Wright on $1.8 million 1-year contract to avoid salary arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Wright and the Kansas City Royals agreed Tuesday to a $1.8 million, one-year…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Wright and the Kansas City Royals agreed Tuesday to a $1.8 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Wright will make the same salary he did last season, which he spent recovering from shoulder surgery. The Royals knew he would not pitch in 2024 when they acquired him in a trade with Atlanta, but they were willing to let him fully rehab his shoulder with an eye on putting him into the rotation for 2025.

Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA with the Braves in 2022, his last full season before the injury.

The Royals had one of the best rotations in the majors last season, headlined by All-Stars Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans. Both will be back along with Michael Wacha, who last month agreed to a $51 million, three-year deal to remain with the club.

But there is an opening after the Royals traded Brady Singer to the Reds for infielder Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer. Wright will be competing with Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch IV and Noah Cameron, among others, for the job in spring training.

Six Royals remain on track to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team on Jan. 9: right-handers Hunter Harvey, Carlos Hernández and John Schreiber, left-hander Kris Bubic and outfielders Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez.

