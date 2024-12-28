Roslovic scores twice in Hurricanes’ four-goal third in 5-2 win over Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake scored a power-play goal with 9:17 remaining to give Carolina the lead, and Jack…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake scored a power-play goal with 9:17 remaining to give Carolina the lead, and Jack Roslovic scored twice as the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday night.

Dmitry Orlov and Sebastian Aho also scored in Carolina’s four-goal third period. Dustin Tokarski had 21 saves to help the Hurricanes forge a split of the home-and-home on consecutive nights.

Paul Cotter and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Jake Allen stopped 37 shots, but has gone more than a month without a victory.

Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour became the fastest coach to 300 wins in NHL history. It was the Hurricanes’ 488th game under Brind’Amour, who reached that mark in eight fewer games that Bruce Boudreau.

New Jersey won 4-2 on Friday night at home.

Takeaways

Devils: They were in range of notching a season-high four-game winning streak before the Hurricanes racked up three goals in about 11 minutes. New Jersey allowed a total of two goals in its three previous games.

Hurricanes: They didn’t score until their 30th shot of the game on Orlov’s blast from the right circle with 30 seconds left in the second period. Defenseman Ty Smith made his Carolina debut against his former team with Shayne Gostisbehere out for the first time this season with an upper-body injury.

Key moment

New Jersey’s Timo Meier was called for a five-minute major and game misconduct after a center-ice hit on Hurricanes scoring leader Martin Necas (14 goals, 30 assists). Carolina took the lead on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

The teams split four meetings this season. The first three results came by 4-2 scores.

Up Next

Devils play at Anaheim on Tuesday, and Hurricanes visit Columbus.

