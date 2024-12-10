Reliever Yimi García and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $15 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Right-hander Yimi García is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing to a $15 million, two-year contract,…

DALLAS (AP) — Right-hander Yimi García is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing to a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

García, 34, was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners.

He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

García is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle. He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

