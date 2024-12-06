Reinhart’s late goal lifts Panthers past Flyers 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 1:59 left in the game to help the Florida…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 1:59 left in the game to help the Florida Panthers overcome a blown three-goal lead and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-5 on Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the win.

The Flyers got rolling when Owen Tippett scored consecutive goals and Garnet Hathaway pounced on a rebound in the crease to give them a 5-4 lead. Gustav Forsling tied the game at 5 with just over five minutes left after the Panthers wasted 3-0 and 4-2 leads.

Evan Rodrigues and Niko Mikkola scored in the first period, and Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal three minutes into the second for the 3-0 lead.

Flyers coach John Tortorella pulled goalie Ivan Fedotov after he gave up two goals on seven shots in the first and replaced him with Aleksei Kolosov. Kolosov saved 16 of the 20 shots he faced.

Tyson Foerster and Nick Seeler, who stole a pass and fired one from the circle, cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, but Carter Verhaeghe answered for Florida and made it 4-2.

Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov had three assists in his first career three-point game.

LIGHTNING 8, SHARKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had four assists and Brandon Hagel scored twice to lead Tampa Bay to a victory against San Jose.

Jake Guentzel, Conor Geekie and Cam Atkinson each scored a goal and assist. Anthony Cirelli, Nick Perbix and Nicholas Paul scored the Lightning’s other goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves.

Alex Wennberg scored for San Jose, while Vitek Vanecek took the loss after allowing five goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood to start the second period. Blackwood made 21 saves.

After Tampa Bay took a 2-0 lead in the first period, Hagel scored two goals 23 seconds apart to make it 4-0. It’s the third-fastest time the same player scored two goals in Lightning history, behind Steve Downie (11 seconds on Feb. 12, 2012) and Jason Wiemer (15 seconds, October 3, 1997).

CANADIENS 3, PREDATORS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots and Patrik Laine scored his second goal in two games to lead Montreal past Nashville.

Jake Evans scored a short-handed goal and Joel Armia added an empty-netter for Montreal.

Montembeault earned his third shutout this season one day after being named to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Justus Annunen made 27 saves in his first start for Nashville. The Predators, who entered with the league’s second-worst record, lost a sixth straight game (0-3-3).

Evans opened the scoring in the first period after intercepting a turnover from Jonathan Marchessault and beating Annunen short-side.

Laine doubled the lead 1:14 into the third. The Finnish sharpshooter ripped a shot over Annunen’s shoulder on a 5-on-3 power play. He returned on Tuesday after missing nearly a year because of injury and mental health concerns.

HURRICANES 5, AVALANCHE 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist as Carolina beat Colorado to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and three assists for his first career four-point game, and Eric Robinson, Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Hurricanes. Pyotr Kochetkov had 17 saves for his first victory since Nov. 20.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar had two assists and Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 shots in his first start with the Avalanche.

Necas, who leads the NHL in points, had a power-play goal with 2:11 remaining to push Carolina’s lead to 4-2. After Nichushkin’s second goal of the night pulled Colorado back within one 24 seconds later, Svechnikov sealed the win with an empty-netter with 16 seconds to go.

The Hurricanes went 2 for 5 on the power play, with Necas scoring on the man advantage for the second straight game.

KRAKEN 5, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots, and Seattle beat New York.

Tye Kartye, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Shane Wright and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, who have won two straight.

Noah Dobson and Maxim Tysplakov scored in the third period for New York. Ilya Sorokin made nine saves on 13 shots through two periods as the Islanders lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-5-3). Marcus Hogberg made his season debut when he replaced Sorokin to begin the third period and made 10 saves in relief.

Karte redirected Dunn’s shot past Sorokin to give the Kraken a lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Bjorkstrand extended his point streak to seven-games with a power-play goal late in the first period to make it 2-0.

Dunn and Wright scored in the second period to push the lead to 4-0.

Dobson got the Islanders on the scoreboard with with 8:03 remaining, and Tsyplakov pulled them within two 3:40 later. spoiled Daccord’s shutout bid at 11:57 of the third period.

JETS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Lowry scored 3:59 into overtime to end Winnipeg’s four-game losing streak in a win against Buffalo.

Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. The Jets’ losing streak was their longest this season, and Winnipeg is 4-7-0 after starting the season 15-1-0.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, who are winless in their past five games (0-3-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also made 28 saves.

Lowry’s winning goal came on a rebound from defenseman Josh Morrissey’s shot that slid to the left of Luukkonen in the crease.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff became the fourth coach to reach the 1,800-game mark behind the bench joining Barry Trotz, Paul Maurice and Scotty Bowman.

SENATORS 2, RED WINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored his second goal of the game with 41.6 seconds remaining to give Ottawa a win over Detroit.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for the Senators, who had allowed at least three goals in each of their previous nine games.

Ottawa (10-12-2) controlled play for long stretches but struggled to beat Ville Husso, who made 30 saves for Detroit (10-11-4).

The Senators opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period when Norris, a Michigan native, was able to get his own rebound and put it past a sprawled Husso.

Detroit tied it at 6:15 of the third on a 4-on-3 advantage. Alex DeBrincat caught Ullmark moving for his 11th goal of the season.

OILERS 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each scored twice and Connor McDavid had four assists as Edmonton rolled to a victory over Columbus.

Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Oilers, who have won four of five. Draisaitl moved into a tie for the NHL lead with 19 goals, while McDavid became the third player in Edmonton history with 10 career four-assist games, joining Wayne Gretzky (51) and Jari Kurri (10).

Kevin Lablanc, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight following a 6-1-1 stretch.

Calvin Pickard made 19 saves for the Oilers, while Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 sots for Columbus.

BLUES 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Colton Parayko scored the overtime winner on a rebound and St. Louis beat Calgary.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, Zack Bolduc and Pavel Buchnevich scored and Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves in the win.

Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames, whose six-game win streak at home ended.

The Flames twice tied the game after falling behind. Jonathan Huberdeau, from behind the net, shoveled the puck out to an unchecked Weegar, who shot the puck past Binnington at 7:06 of the third period to tie it at 3.

Pelletier’s first goal this season halved the deficit just 15 seconds after Thomas gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at 14:49 of the first period. Coronato’s power-play goal drew the Flames even at 2 5:23 into the second period

Calgary’s goaltender Dan Vladar stopped 20 of 24 shots.

