Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of video reviews in the semifinals of this season’s English League Cup, the organizers said on Monday.

It will be the first time such a system is used in English soccer. Arsenal faces Newcastle and Tottenham plays Liverpool next month in the semifinals, which are held over two legs.

As part of a trial move, referees will announce their decisions after VAR reviews to stadium spectators and viewers at home. This includes decisions reviewed when looking at the pitchside monitor, or when there has possibly been a handball by a goalscorer and on offsides.

The EFL said the trial aimed to provide a “broader commitment to transparency” and to use “technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans.”

In-stadium announcements have not been used in English soccer, but they were trialled at last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. ___

