MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull says Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez for 2025 Formula 1 season.

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull says Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez for 2025 Formula 1 season.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.