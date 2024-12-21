Reactions to the death of baseball’s stolen base king Rickey Henderson: ___ “A legend on and off the field, Rickey…

Reactions to the death of baseball’s stolen base king Rickey Henderson:

“A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.” — Wife Pamela Henderson and his daughters

“The fraternity of players all over the world, mourn the loss of a friend, former teammate, and one of the greatest and most impactful Players to play our game. … He inspired future generations with his speed, aggressiveness and trademark neon green batting gloves. Off the field, he never ceased to entertain with his colorful quotes and references to himself in the third person. He was an American original, in every sense of the term.” — MLBPA executive director Tony Clark

“For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting. … Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans.” — Commissioner Rob Manfred

“I traded Rickey Henderson twice and brought him back more times than that. He was the best player I ever saw play. He did it all — hit, hit for power, stole bases, and defended — and he did it with a flair that enthused his fans and infuriated his opponents. But everyone was amused by his personality, style, and third-person references to himself. He was unique in many ways.

Rickey stories are legion, legendary, and mostly true. But behind his reputation as self-absorbed was a wonderful, kind human being who loved kids. His true character became more evident over time. Nine different teams, one unforgettable player.

Sandy gonna miss Rickey.” — Former A’s general manager Sandy Alderson

“I can’t explain what someone who was present in every memory, childhood to today, means to me or what it means to cope with having no more tomorrows alongside him. Rickey Henderson was the best ball player many know, but that is nothing in comparison to the brother he is to me.” — Former Athletics teammate Dave Stewart

“He was one of the best players that I ever played with and obviously the best leadoff hitter in baseball.” — Hall of Famer and former teammate Dave Winfield

“I’m heartbroken and devastated. Rickey Henderson was an incredibly talented player but an even better human. I’ll never forget all the incredible memories we created together. Memories I’ll never forget. Rest easy my friend.” — Former Athletics teammate Jose Canseco

“He’s the greatest leadoff hitter of all time, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.” — Former Athletics general manager Billy Beane

“It wasn’t until I saw Rickey that I understood what baseball was about. Rickey Henderson is a run, man. That’s it. When you see Rickey Henderson, I don’t care when, the score’s already 1-0. If he’s with you, that’s great. If he’s not, you won’t like it.” — Former Athletics teammate Mitchell Page

“He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold. For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.” — Statement from the Athletics

“Rickey Henderson was an all-time great player who commanded our attention like few players before or since, transcending our traditional understanding of how elite and thrilling a single player could be in the batter’s box and on the basepaths. When he stepped across the white lines, he was magnetic. Opponents, teammates and fans simply couldn’t take their eyes off him.” — Statement from the New York Yankees

“We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. His impact on the game, in the community, and on our organization will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.” — Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays

“Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans!” — Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

“A true Bay Area legend, Rickey’s larger-than-life personality and love for the game made him a beloved figure across the baseball world.” — Statement from the San Francisco Giants

“One of the all-time great baseball players and I think one of the all-time great athletes in the history of our country. Just stunning athleticism and a fun baseball player to watch and beloved in the Bay. … It was like watching Bo Jackson or LeBron, just one of those guys who was not human. He didn’t look like the rest of us, nor did he play like the rest of the league.” — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

“Rickey Henderson was not only the greatest base stealer of all-time, but one of the most memorable personalities of his generation. The enthusiasm and energy he brought to Cooperstown each year will truly be missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pamela, and their family.” – Baseball Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark

“Rickey was simply the best player I ever played with. He could change the outcome of a game in so many ways. It puts a smile on my face just thinking about him. I will miss my friend.” — Former Yankees teammate Don Mattingly

“When you’re old and grey, sitting around with your buds talking about your career in baseball, you are going to talk about Rickey. He was just amazing to watch. There were great outfielders. There were great base stealers. There were great home run hitters. Rickey was a combination of all of those players. He did things out there on the field that the rest of us dreamed of.” — Former Yankees teammate Ron Guidry

