Raptors F Scottie Barnes leaves game against Knicks because of sprained right ankle

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes left the Raptors’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday night midway…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes left the Raptors’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday night midway through the third quarter because of a sprained right ankle.

Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot.

After Toronto lost 113-108, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said initial X-rays on Barnes’ foot did not reveal a fracture.

The 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, Barnes will be evaluated again Tuesday morning, Rajakovic said. Toronto’s next game is Thursday at Miami.

Barnes was injured when he landed on New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns while battling for a defensive rebound with 6:47 left in the third quarter. Barnes scored 15 points in 23 minutes before exiting.

Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture and has worn protective glasses since returning Nov. 21. Toronto went 2-9 without him.

A first-time All-Star last season, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.

Barnes came into Monday’s game averaging career highs of 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.