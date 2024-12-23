Rangers forward Chris Kreider a healthy scratch against Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was a healthy scratch Monday against the New Jersey Devils…

The Rangers lost their fourth straight home game 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, then fell 5-0 to the Devils in Newark. New York has been in a freefall since winning at Vancouver on Nov. 19. The Rangers now have lost 13 of their last 17 games – all in regulation time – as Kreider and longtime linemate Mika Zibanejad have particularly struggled.

Forward Jonny Brodzinski was added to Monday’s roster against New Jersey in Kreider’s place.

“It was just a lineup decision. We just need more,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said regarding the scratching of his team’s most-senior player. “Any time you talk to a player about not being in the lineup, it’s never an easy conversation. At the end of the day, we’re not playing a brand that we need to play in order to be successful.”

The 33-year-old Kreider has 11 goals and one assist in 30 games this season. He missed three games with an upper-body injury in late November.

Kreider scored a career-best 52 goals in 2021-22 and has been a steady performer for the Rangers since his debut during the 2012 playoffs. He scored 39 goals with 75 points last season. Kreider was a first-round draft pick by New York in 2009 (19th overall) and has played 845 career games plus 123 more in the playoffs.

Kreider is third all-time on the franchise list with 315 goals behind Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). Kreider also has 114 career power-play goals, second-most in team history.

He has two more seasons beyond the current one on his seven-year, $45.5 million contract. The deal is set to expire after the 2026-27 season.

