Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 27

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Saturday, Dec. 28

Montreal 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, Dec. 29

Ottawa 3, New York 1

Monday, Dec. 30

Montreal 3, Boston 1

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.