Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Wednesday, Dec. 18
New York 4, Toronto 2
Thursday, Dec. 19
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 2
Saturday, Dec. 21
Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT
Sunday, Dec. 22
Minnesota at New York, noon
Friday, Dec. 27
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Montreal at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Ottawa at New York, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.