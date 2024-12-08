Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Sunday, Dec. 1
New York 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Ottawa 3, Toronto 0
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
New York 4, Montreal 1
Friday, Dec. 6
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Saturday, Dec. 7
Minnesota 6, Toronto 3
Sunday, Dec. 8
Boston 4, New York 2
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Montreal at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Minnesota at New York, noon
Friday, Dec. 27
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Montreal at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Ottawa at New York, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
