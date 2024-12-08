Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Sunday, Dec. 1

New York 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Ottawa 3, Toronto 0

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

New York 4, Montreal 1

Friday, Dec. 6

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Saturday, Dec. 7

Minnesota 6, Toronto 3

Sunday, Dec. 8

Boston 4, New York 2

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Montreal at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Minnesota at New York, noon

Friday, Dec. 27

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Montreal at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Ottawa at New York, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.