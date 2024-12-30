Powell and Harden lift the Clippers to a 116-113 comeback victory over the skidding Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Norman Powell scored 35 points, James Harden hit go-ahead free throws with 17.9 seconds left and…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Norman Powell scored 35 points, James Harden hit go-ahead free throws with 17.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers held on to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-113 on Monday night.

With the Pelicans — losers of 10 straight and 19 of 20 — trying to tie the game, Harden adroitly fouled rookie center Yves Missi, whose 12-point, nine-rebound and five-block performance was tarnished by his missed free throw that could have tied it at 114 with 4.3 seconds left.

Officials prematurely blew the whistle because they thought Missi’s foul shot missed the rim. They called for a jump ball at center court after video review.

Ivica Zubac won the tip back to Harden, who made two more free throws with less than two seconds remaining to complete his 27-point performance. CJ McCollum shot from half court and hit the front rim.

Zubac finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won three straight and five of six.

The Pelicans led by as many as 14 points when Trey Murphy’s 3 made it 59-45 late in the second quarter. But the Clippers closed the half on an 11-3 run.

Los Angeles trailed most of the game and never led by more than four.

McCollum hit eight 3s and led New Orleans with 33 points. Murphy and Herb Jones each scored 18, while Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

Takeaways

Clippers: Advantages of 40-35 in rebounding, 56-44 in paint points and 21-11 in made free throws allowed Los Angeles to weather one of New Orleans’ better performances in the past month.

Pelicans: Hitting a season-best 18 3s in a game still wasn’t enough.

Key stat

The Clippers converted 14 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

Up next

The Clippers visit San Antonio on Tuesday night. The Pelicans visit Miami on Wednesday.

