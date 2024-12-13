Pirates hire Miguel Perez as club’s bullpen coach following long tenure in the minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Miguel Perez the club’s bullpen coach on Friday. Perez has spent parts of…

Perez has spent parts of two decades in the Pirates’ organization, including the last three as the manager of the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.

The announcement allowed the team to give Perez the news he has thrilled dozens of prospects with in recent years: a callup to the majors.

The 41-year-old Perez, a former catcher who appeared in two games with Cincinnati before eventually moving into coaching, will replace Justin Meccage, who was not retained after the 2024 season.

Perez initially joined the Pirates as a player in 2008 and bounced around the minors with several clubs before becoming a coach. While serving as the manager in Indianapolis, he developed relationships with many of the players who make up club’s core at the Major League level, including National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and shortstop Oneil Cruz.

“Miggy is one of the most highly respected members of our player development system who has not only had a meaningful impact on our players but also other managers and coaches throughout the organization,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said in a statement. “His passion for the organization along with all the other intangibles that he will bring to our staff and players is something that we are excited about at the big league level.”

