Phillies acquire left-hander Jesús Luzardo from Marlins in exchange for prospects

MIAMI (AP) — The Phillies acquired left-hander Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins on Sunday, the team announced.

Miami received two prospects, outfielder Emaarion Boyd and infielder Starlyn Caba.

Philadelphia also acquired catcher Paul McIntosh in the trade.

Luzardo, who has battled various injuries throughout his career, recorded a 5.00 ERA over 12 starts for Miami in 2024 before a lumbar stress reaction ended his season. When the Marlins made the playoffs in 2023, Luzardo made 32 starts and went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA. He had 208 strikeouts that year with a 30% strikeout rate.

Luzardo is joining an already strong Phillies rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez.

The Marlins have spent the past several months shipping out veterans for prospects in their latest rebuilding effort.

Three-time batting champ Luis Arraez, star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., and other contributors with big league salaries were traded away during the season.

Caba, 19, played 116 minor league games across three levels for the Phillies from 2023-24. Boyd, 21, was originally selected by the Phillies in the 11th round in the 2022 draft and appeared in 198 games in Philadelphia’s minor league system.

To make room for Luzardo on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert for assignment.

