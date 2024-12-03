Pavel Zacha scores 2:15 into overtime and lifts the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Red Wings

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored 2:15 into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings…

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored 2:15 into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Zacha one-timed a pass from David Pastrnak past Ville Husso for the winner. Justin Brazeau and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Bruins, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 25 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored twice for Detroit and surpassed 200 career points. Simon Edvinsson had a pair of assists and Husso stopped 32 shots as the Red Wings lost their third straight.

The Red Wings lost a possible go-ahead goal to a review in the second period before regaining the lead in the third when Raymond fired a wrist shot past Korpisalo 1:19 in.

Raymond opened the scoring when the puck deflected off the skate of Boston’s Charlie McAvoy for a wrist shot. His second came 1:19 into the third on a wrist shot, giving Detroit a 2-1 lead.

Brazeau tied it on a deflection 9:32 into the third for Boston’s first power-play goal of the game. The goal came nine seconds into a power play after Ben Chiarot was called for interference.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Raymond extended his point streak to eight games. At 22 years, 250 days old, Raymond became the third-youngest Swedish born player to reach 200 points behind Matts Sundin (21 years, 348 days) and Nicklas Backstrom (22 years, 33 days).

Bruins: Improved to 5-2 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

Key moment

Korpisalo made a sprawling stop in the first minute of overtime after Dylan Larkin got free on a breakaway.

Key stat

The Bruins outshot the Red Wings 35-27 and outhit Detroit 37-12.

Up next

After a night off, the Red Wings are at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Bruins go back-to-back, facing the Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday.

