Panthers team president Kristi Coleman selected CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers team president Kristi Coleman has been promoted to chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), owner David Tepper announced Tuesday, making her one of the highest-ranking females in the professional sports industry.

Coleman will continue to serve as the Panthers president.

Tepper said the leadership transition is part of a broader strategic initiative to enhance organizational effectiveness and collaboration by streamlining operations.

“Drawing on more than a decade of experience at this organization, Kristi is a proven leader with the insight and expertise to guide us through this pivotal moment in our evolution,” Tepper said in a statement.

Coleman said her strategy is to bring people together, embrace modern solutions, and drive innovation at every level of the organization.

“By streamlining how we operate, we are not only meeting the demands of today but also setting the stage for future growth and success as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our staff, fans and partners,” Coleman said.

TSE also announced some other organizational restructurings, which will take place immediately, including:

—The organization will align all revenue-producing departments under the newly established role of chief revenue officer — a position that has not yet been filled — reporting directly to the CEO. Coleman is currently leading the search for this new position.

—The organization will also establish a newly created chief business officer role for Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC to lead all business operations, replacing the club president title. Joe LaBue will transition into a consultant role and the CBO will report directly to Coleman. Natalee Jarrett, current vice president of business operations at Charlotte FC, will act as interim business lead for the club during the CBO search.

—David Nelson is being promoted into a new role of vice President, premium sales & services. Nelson will lead the strategy and development related to premium hospitality and business solutions across the Panthers, Charlotte FC and Bank of America Stadium. His team will be responsible for delivering high-end experiences for Bank of America Stadium customers.

—Bonnie Almond is being promoted to vice president of venue operations, reporting to chief venues officer Caroline Wright. Almond brings more than a decade of experience with the organization. In her role, Almond will oversee events and operations across TSE venues, as well as safety and security related to venues and events.

