Pannholzer, Janjic help Marshall beat No. 1 seed Ohio State 1-0 in College Cup semis

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tarik Pannholzer scored in the opening minutes, Aleksa Janjic finished with five saves and an assist and Marshall beat No. 1 seed Ohio State 1-0 Friday night in the semifinals at the 2024 College Cup.

No. 13 seed Marshall (15-1-7) will play un-seeded Vermont — which beat Denver on penalty kicks in the other semifinal — in the championship game on Monday.

Pannholzer slipped behind the defense on the counter-attack and ran onto a long goal kick played by Janjic. Ohio State goalkeeper Max Trejo came off his line, collided with teammate Siggi Magnusson at the edge of the penalty area and Pannholzer walked it into the goal for a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

David Ajagbe’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off the crossbar for Ohio State (16-2-4) in the opening minutes.

Nathan Demian was the victim of a shooting with an errant bullet early Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, just hours after helping the Buckeyes to a 3-0 win over Wake Forest in the quarterfinals. Police said he is recovering from his injuries and his family is with him.

Marshall has made six consecutive NCAA Tournaments — it’s only appearances in program history — including a 2020 national championship.

Marshall’s Takahiro Fujita was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half and was replaced by Aleksandar Vukovic.

Ohio State’s Donovan Williams came off with an apparent leg injury about five minutes into the game and was replaced by Nick McHenry.

