Olympic champion cyclist Katy Marchant recovering after breaking bones in arm in crash at track meet

LONDON (AP) — Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant is recovering after sustaining broken bones in her right arm and dislocated fingers in a crash involving another competitor and some spectators at the Track Champions League in London.

British Cycling gave the update on Marchant on Sunday, saying she “in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team.”

Marchant collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster in the first round of the keirin on Saturday and both riders catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking, injuring four spectators, according to the International Cycling Union.

Propster and the spectators left the Lee Valley VeloPark themselves after receiving medical treatment, British Cycling said. Only Marchant needed to go to the hospital.

The event was suspended after the crash.

Marchant won the gold medal in the team sprint alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane at the Paris Olympics. The same trio won gold again in the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.

