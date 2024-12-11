Oilers extend their winning streak to 3 games with a 2-1 win over the Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight game, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (16-10-2) who have won six of their last seven.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Lightning (14-10-2) who had their two-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner made 21 stops for the Oilers. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves for the Lightning.

Takeaways

Lightning: Brayden Point’s second period assist gave him nine points in his last three games, after consecutive four-point games coming into the contest. Point has 10 goals and 17 points in his last 10 games.

Oilers: McDavid continues to rebound from his slow start after only 10 points in his first 11 games. Since then, he has recorded 28 points in his last 14 games. It was the 57th time in his career he has scored a game’s opening goal.

Key moment

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead with eight minutes to play in the second period as Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made a big stop on Draisaitl on a breakaway and attempted to sweep the rebound to safety, only to have it hit defender Victor Hedman and carom into the net. The goal went into the books as Draisaitl’s league-leading 20th of the season.

Key stat

The game featured the last eight Art Ross trophy winners in Edmonton’s McDavid and Draisaitl and Tampa’s Kucherov. The last time a game featured the last eight Art Ross winners at the same time was on Jan. 25, 1997, and featured Wayne Gretzky (Rangers) taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. That trio combined to win 21 consecutive Art Ross awards between 1981 and 2001.

Up next

The Lightning are at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Oilers travel to Minnesota on Thursday.

