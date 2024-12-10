OF Mike Tauchman poised to join the Chicago White Sox

DALLAS (AP) — Mike Tauchman is switching sides in Chicago. White Sox general manager Chris Getz told reporters at the…

White Sox general manager Chris Getz told reporters at the winter meetings that Tauchman will take a physical soon and join the team’s outfield mix. New manager Will Venable also talked about the addition during his press availability on Tuesday.

The team hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

Tauchman, 34, grew up in Palatine, Illinois, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, and played college ball for Bradley in Peoria, Illinois. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cubs.

Asked about Tauchman, Venable said he likes his consistency.

“Can control the zone. Give you a professional at-bat, good defender, good baserunner,” Venable said. “Just one of those guys that you can depend on every day.”

Tauchman joins a White Sox team that went 41-121 this year to break the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season. The rebuilding franchise also added a veteran outfielder last month, agreeing to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with Austin Slater.

Tauchman batted .248 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 109 games this year. He was non-tendered by the Cubs last month.

Tauchman is a .241 hitter with 32 homers and 155 RBIs in 474 career games, also playing for Colorado, San Francisco and the New York Yankees. He was selected by the Rockies in the 10th round of the 2013 amateur draft.

