Nichushkin, Georgiev lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over slumping Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored his third goal in two games, Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the slumping Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Cale Makar scored on the power play for Colorado. Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 28 games.

Lucas Raymond scored his eighth goal in the last nine games for Detroit, which has lost five straight — all by a single goal. Ville Husso made 23 saves.

Takeaways

Avalanche: It was a major bounce back effort from Georgiev, the team’s top goaltender. He was pulled from his previous start at Buffalo on Tuesday after surrendering four goals in less than 12 minutes.

Red Wings: The offense continues to come up empty, even against some of the weaker defensive teams in the league. The Avalanche had allowed 27 goals while losing four of their previous six games.

Key moment

The Avalanche only had one power play but Makar made good use of it. He ripped a shot from the point that beat a screened Husso early in the second period. That put the offensively-challenged Red Wings down two goals and the Colorado lead held up.

Key stat

Makar, who got his first career hat trick against Detroit in March, has 17 points in eight career games against the Red Wings.

Up Next

Avalanche visit New Jersey on Sunday, while Red Wings play at Buffalo on Monday.

