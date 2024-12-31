New PGA Tour season starts at Kapalua without its best player

PGA Tour THE SENTRY Site: Kapalua, Hawaii. Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Purse: $20 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

THE SENTRY

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Purse: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chris Kirk.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last tournament: Maverick McNealy won the RSM Classic.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler had to withdraw from the tournament after minor surgery on his right hand from breaking a glass dish at Christmas dinner. … The field is for all PGA Tour winners in 2024 and anyone who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. … Of the 60 players in the field, 29 did not win a tournament last year. … This is the start of a new season in which only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup will earn a full PGA Tour card for the following year. … Among those eligible players not in the field are Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. They will be playing in Dubai over the next few weeks as the European tour season resumes. … Viktor Hovland plays for the first time since August. He broke the last toe on his right foot upon arriving in Hawaii when he kicked the bed frame in the dark. … Xander Schauffele starts the 2025 season having made 56 consecutive cuts. He is guaranteed another one this week at Kapalua.

Next week: Sony Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions on Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European Tour

Last tournament: John Parry won the Mauritius Open.

Next week: Team Cup.

Race to Dubai leader: John Parry.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.