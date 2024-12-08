Live Radio
Nedbank Golf Challenge Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 11:21 AM

Sunday

At Gary Player Country Club

Sun City, South Africa

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,819; Par: 72

Final Round

Johannes Veerman, United States (665), $969,274 70-71-73-69—283 -5
Matthew Jordan, England (298), $424,904 69-72-71-72—284 -4
Romain Langasque, France (298), $424,904 70-70-73-71—284 -4
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa (0), $0 73-70-66-75—284 -4
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (170), $242,082 69-74-72-70—285 -3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (95), $137,522 70-72-72-72—286 -2
Julien Guerrier, France (95), $137,522 71-68-75-72—286 -2
Francesco Laporta, Italy (95), $137,522 73-70-69-74—286 -2
Jordan L. Smith, England (95), $137,522 72-72-69-73—286 -2
Ockie Strydom, South Africa (95), $137,522 67-73-74-72—286 -2
Corey Conners, Canada (0), $137,522 72-76-67-71—286 -2
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada (0), $137,522 71-73-70-72—286 -2
Jorge Campillo, Spain (64), $92,672 75-72-72-68—287 -1
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (57), $82,506 71-75-72-70—288 E
Elvis Smylie, Australia (57), $82,506 71-72-73-72—288 E
Andy Sullivan, England (57), $82,506 69-72-73-74—288 E
Max Homa, United States (0), $82,506 66-75-72-75—288 E
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (49), $71,238 72-74-71-72—289 +1
Brandon Stone, South Africa (49), $71,238 74-72-71-72—289 +1
Will Zalatoris, United States (0), $71,238 74-72-71-72—289 +1
Laurie Canter, England (45), $65,249 73-69-73-75—290 +2
Frederic Lacroix, France (45), $65,249 72-70-73-75—290 +2
Danny Willett, England (45), $65,249 73-76-74-67—290 +2
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (39), $56,063 72-73-71-75—291 +3
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (39), $56,063 73-73-72-73—291 +3
Ryggs Johnston, United States (39), $56,063 75-77-71-68—291 +3
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (39), $56,063 69-75-70-77—291 +3
Adrian Otaegui, Spain (39), $56,063 73-74-69-75—291 +3
Paul Waring, England (39), $56,063 72-70-75-74—291 +3
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (0), $56,063 75-73-71-72—291 +3
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (32), $45,769 71-74-74-73—292 +4
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa (32), $45,769 76-71-72-73—292 +4
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (32), $45,769 72-73-72-75—292 +4
Guido Migliozzi, Italy (32), $45,769 76-71-69-76—292 +4
David Ravetto, France (32), $45,769 77-69-73-73—292 +4
Dan Bradbury, England (29), $38,842 71-75-72-75—293 +5
Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $38,842 76-71-75-71—293 +5
Jesper Svensson, Sweden (29), $38,842 76-70-71-76—293 +5
Robin Williams, South Africa (29), $38,842 70-74-76-73—293 +5
Todd Clements, England (26), $34,799 71-73-74-76—294 +6
Wenyi Ding, China (26), $34,799 71-74-72-77—294 +6
Nacho Elvira, Spain (26), $34,799 73-76-71-74—294 +6
Ugo Coussaud, France (23), $30,260 70-79-76-70—295 +7
Joe Dean, England (23), $30,260 78-68-72-77—295 +7
Alex Fitzpatrick, England (23), $30,260 71-76-70-78—295 +7
Matteo Manassero, Italy (23), $30,260 74-75-71-75—295 +7
Dale Whitnell, England (23), $30,260 76-75-72-72—295 +7
Alexander Bjork, Sweden (19), $25,154 78-73-71-74—296 +8
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (19), $25,154 71-76-74-75—296 +8
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (19), $25,154 75-72-72-77—296 +8
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (19), $25,154 79-74-71-72—296 +8
Sam Bairstow, England (16), $21,182 72-74-75-76—297 +9
Aaron Cockerill, Canada (16), $21,182 76-74-70-77—297 +9
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (16), $21,182 76-75-73-73—297 +9
Daniel Brown, England (14), $18,629 71-75-75-77—298 +10
Calum Hill, Scotland (14), $18,629 78-72-70-78—298 +10
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (14), $18,629 76-78-73-71—298 +10
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (14), $18,629 76-77-73-72—298 +10
Connor Syme, Scotland (12), $17,211 76-72-75-79—302 +14
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (12), $16,643 77-75-77-74—303 +15
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (11), $16,076 72-79-75-78—304 +16
Jordan Gumberg, United States (11), $15,508 72-81-78-74—305 +17
Grant Forrest, Scotland (10), $14,114 77-74-73-82—306 +18
Daniel Gavins, England (10), $14,114 78-76-79-73—306 +18
Marcel Siem, Germany (10), $14,114 72-79-74-81—306 +18
Sami Valimaki, Finland (10), $14,114 79-73-75-79—306 +18

