Nedbank Golf Challenge Par Scores

Sunday At Gary Player Country Club Sun City, South Africa Purse: $6 million Yardage: 7,819; Par: 72 Final Round Johannes…

Sunday

At Gary Player Country Club

Sun City, South Africa

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,819; Par: 72

Final Round

Johannes Veerman, United States (665), $969,274 70-71-73-69—283 -5 Matthew Jordan, England (298), $424,904 69-72-71-72—284 -4 Romain Langasque, France (298), $424,904 70-70-73-71—284 -4 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa (0), $0 73-70-66-75—284 -4 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (170), $242,082 69-74-72-70—285 -3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (95), $137,522 70-72-72-72—286 -2 Julien Guerrier, France (95), $137,522 71-68-75-72—286 -2 Francesco Laporta, Italy (95), $137,522 73-70-69-74—286 -2 Jordan L. Smith, England (95), $137,522 72-72-69-73—286 -2 Ockie Strydom, South Africa (95), $137,522 67-73-74-72—286 -2 Corey Conners, Canada (0), $137,522 72-76-67-71—286 -2 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada (0), $137,522 71-73-70-72—286 -2 Jorge Campillo, Spain (64), $92,672 75-72-72-68—287 -1 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (57), $82,506 71-75-72-70—288 E Elvis Smylie, Australia (57), $82,506 71-72-73-72—288 E Andy Sullivan, England (57), $82,506 69-72-73-74—288 E Max Homa, United States (0), $82,506 66-75-72-75—288 E Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (49), $71,238 72-74-71-72—289 +1 Brandon Stone, South Africa (49), $71,238 74-72-71-72—289 +1 Will Zalatoris, United States (0), $71,238 74-72-71-72—289 +1 Laurie Canter, England (45), $65,249 73-69-73-75—290 +2 Frederic Lacroix, France (45), $65,249 72-70-73-75—290 +2 Danny Willett, England (45), $65,249 73-76-74-67—290 +2 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (39), $56,063 72-73-71-75—291 +3 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (39), $56,063 73-73-72-73—291 +3 Ryggs Johnston, United States (39), $56,063 75-77-71-68—291 +3 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (39), $56,063 69-75-70-77—291 +3 Adrian Otaegui, Spain (39), $56,063 73-74-69-75—291 +3 Paul Waring, England (39), $56,063 72-70-75-74—291 +3 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (0), $56,063 75-73-71-72—291 +3 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (32), $45,769 71-74-74-73—292 +4 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa (32), $45,769 76-71-72-73—292 +4 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (32), $45,769 72-73-72-75—292 +4 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (32), $45,769 76-71-69-76—292 +4 David Ravetto, France (32), $45,769 77-69-73-73—292 +4 Dan Bradbury, England (29), $38,842 71-75-72-75—293 +5 Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $38,842 76-71-75-71—293 +5 Jesper Svensson, Sweden (29), $38,842 76-70-71-76—293 +5 Robin Williams, South Africa (29), $38,842 70-74-76-73—293 +5 Todd Clements, England (26), $34,799 71-73-74-76—294 +6 Wenyi Ding, China (26), $34,799 71-74-72-77—294 +6 Nacho Elvira, Spain (26), $34,799 73-76-71-74—294 +6 Ugo Coussaud, France (23), $30,260 70-79-76-70—295 +7 Joe Dean, England (23), $30,260 78-68-72-77—295 +7 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (23), $30,260 71-76-70-78—295 +7 Matteo Manassero, Italy (23), $30,260 74-75-71-75—295 +7 Dale Whitnell, England (23), $30,260 76-75-72-72—295 +7 Alexander Bjork, Sweden (19), $25,154 78-73-71-74—296 +8 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (19), $25,154 71-76-74-75—296 +8 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (19), $25,154 75-72-72-77—296 +8 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (19), $25,154 79-74-71-72—296 +8 Sam Bairstow, England (16), $21,182 72-74-75-76—297 +9 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (16), $21,182 76-74-70-77—297 +9 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (16), $21,182 76-75-73-73—297 +9 Daniel Brown, England (14), $18,629 71-75-75-77—298 +10 Calum Hill, Scotland (14), $18,629 78-72-70-78—298 +10 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (14), $18,629 76-78-73-71—298 +10 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (14), $18,629 76-77-73-72—298 +10 Connor Syme, Scotland (12), $17,211 76-72-75-79—302 +14 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (12), $16,643 77-75-77-74—303 +15 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (11), $16,076 72-79-75-78—304 +16 Jordan Gumberg, United States (11), $15,508 72-81-78-74—305 +17 Grant Forrest, Scotland (10), $14,114 77-74-73-82—306 +18 Daniel Gavins, England (10), $14,114 78-76-79-73—306 +18 Marcel Siem, Germany (10), $14,114 72-79-74-81—306 +18 Sami Valimaki, Finland (10), $14,114 79-73-75-79—306 +18

