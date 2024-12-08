Nedbank Golf Challenge Par Scores

Sunday
At Gary Player Country Club
Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,819; Par: 72
Final Round
|Johannes Veerman, United States (665), $969,274
|70-71-73-69—283
|-5
|Matthew Jordan, England (298), $424,904
|69-72-71-72—284
|-4
|Romain Langasque, France (298), $424,904
|70-70-73-71—284
|-4
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa (0), $0
|73-70-66-75—284
|-4
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (170), $242,082
|69-74-72-70—285
|-3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (95), $137,522
|70-72-72-72—286
|-2
|Julien Guerrier, France (95), $137,522
|71-68-75-72—286
|-2
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (95), $137,522
|73-70-69-74—286
|-2
|Jordan L. Smith, England (95), $137,522
|72-72-69-73—286
|-2
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa (95), $137,522
|67-73-74-72—286
|-2
|Corey Conners, Canada (0), $137,522
|72-76-67-71—286
|-2
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada (0), $137,522
|71-73-70-72—286
|-2
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (64), $92,672
|75-72-72-68—287
|-1
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (57), $82,506
|71-75-72-70—288
|E
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (57), $82,506
|71-72-73-72—288
|E
|Andy Sullivan, England (57), $82,506
|69-72-73-74—288
|E
|Max Homa, United States (0), $82,506
|66-75-72-75—288
|E
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (49), $71,238
|72-74-71-72—289
|+1
|Brandon Stone, South Africa (49), $71,238
|74-72-71-72—289
|+1
|Will Zalatoris, United States (0), $71,238
|74-72-71-72—289
|+1
|Laurie Canter, England (45), $65,249
|73-69-73-75—290
|+2
|Frederic Lacroix, France (45), $65,249
|72-70-73-75—290
|+2
|Danny Willett, England (45), $65,249
|73-76-74-67—290
|+2
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (39), $56,063
|72-73-71-75—291
|+3
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (39), $56,063
|73-73-72-73—291
|+3
|Ryggs Johnston, United States (39), $56,063
|75-77-71-68—291
|+3
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (39), $56,063
|69-75-70-77—291
|+3
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain (39), $56,063
|73-74-69-75—291
|+3
|Paul Waring, England (39), $56,063
|72-70-75-74—291
|+3
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (0), $56,063
|75-73-71-72—291
|+3
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (32), $45,769
|71-74-74-73—292
|+4
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa (32), $45,769
|76-71-72-73—292
|+4
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (32), $45,769
|72-73-72-75—292
|+4
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (32), $45,769
|76-71-69-76—292
|+4
|David Ravetto, France (32), $45,769
|77-69-73-73—292
|+4
|Dan Bradbury, England (29), $38,842
|71-75-72-75—293
|+5
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $38,842
|76-71-75-71—293
|+5
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden (29), $38,842
|76-70-71-76—293
|+5
|Robin Williams, South Africa (29), $38,842
|70-74-76-73—293
|+5
|Todd Clements, England (26), $34,799
|71-73-74-76—294
|+6
|Wenyi Ding, China (26), $34,799
|71-74-72-77—294
|+6
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (26), $34,799
|73-76-71-74—294
|+6
|Ugo Coussaud, France (23), $30,260
|70-79-76-70—295
|+7
|Joe Dean, England (23), $30,260
|78-68-72-77—295
|+7
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (23), $30,260
|71-76-70-78—295
|+7
|Matteo Manassero, Italy (23), $30,260
|74-75-71-75—295
|+7
|Dale Whitnell, England (23), $30,260
|76-75-72-72—295
|+7
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden (19), $25,154
|78-73-71-74—296
|+8
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (19), $25,154
|71-76-74-75—296
|+8
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (19), $25,154
|75-72-72-77—296
|+8
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (19), $25,154
|79-74-71-72—296
|+8
|Sam Bairstow, England (16), $21,182
|72-74-75-76—297
|+9
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (16), $21,182
|76-74-70-77—297
|+9
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (16), $21,182
|76-75-73-73—297
|+9
|Daniel Brown, England (14), $18,629
|71-75-75-77—298
|+10
|Calum Hill, Scotland (14), $18,629
|78-72-70-78—298
|+10
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (14), $18,629
|76-78-73-71—298
|+10
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (14), $18,629
|76-77-73-72—298
|+10
|Connor Syme, Scotland (12), $17,211
|76-72-75-79—302
|+14
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (12), $16,643
|77-75-77-74—303
|+15
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (11), $16,076
|72-79-75-78—304
|+16
|Jordan Gumberg, United States (11), $15,508
|72-81-78-74—305
|+17
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (10), $14,114
|77-74-73-82—306
|+18
|Daniel Gavins, England (10), $14,114
|78-76-79-73—306
|+18
|Marcel Siem, Germany (10), $14,114
|72-79-74-81—306
|+18
|Sami Valimaki, Finland (10), $14,114
|79-73-75-79—306
|+18
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.