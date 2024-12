2024 NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 5 Loyola Chicago 3, No.…

2024 NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance All Times EST

First Round

Thursday, Dec. 5

Loyola Chicago 3, No. 5 BYU 0

No. 6 Minnesota 3, Western Kentucky 1

No. 7 Missouri 3, Texas State 0

No. 6 Southern Cal 3, UT Arlington 0

Mississippi 3, No. 7 Florida St. 2

No. 5 Dayton 3, South Carolina 1

No. 7 Georgia Tech 3, Tennessee 2

No. 4 Purdue 3, Western Michigan 0

No. 5 Marquette 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0

No. 5 TCU 3, Hawaii 0

No. 3 Kentucky 3, Cleveland St. 0

No. 3 Texas 3, Texas A&M-CC 0

No. 2 Creighton 3, South Dakota 0

No. 2 Wisconsin 3, Fairfield 0

No. 2 SMU 3, Wichita 0

No. 4 Baylor 3, Wofford 0

No. 4 Oregon 3, High Point 0

No. 4 Utah 3, Charleston 0

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. UTEP, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Northern Iowa vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. NC State, 5 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. Yale, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Miami vs. South Dakota St., 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Colorado St., 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Pittsburgh vs. Morehead St., 7 p.m.

No. 1 Louisville vs. Chicago St., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Loyola Marymount vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Penn State vs. Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Nebraska vs. Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Arizona St. vs New Hampshire, 8:30 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford vs. Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

